Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

SESN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

