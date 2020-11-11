Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (SCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

