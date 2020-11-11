Shift Technologies (SFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Shift Technologies

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.