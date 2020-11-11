Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (SW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) to post earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

TSE:SW opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The company has a market cap of $522.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.19.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 2,799 shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.84, for a total transaction of C$49,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$604,811.68. Also, Senior Officer Rene Fernando Link sold 7,000 shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$114,795.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,411 shares in the company, valued at C$236,331.98.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

