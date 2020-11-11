Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

