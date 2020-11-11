Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $136,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 268.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

