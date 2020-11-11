Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -220.20 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.