Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,954 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 102,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

