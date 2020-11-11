Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,174 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

NYSE IIPR opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.