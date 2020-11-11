Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 48,417 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.21% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

OUNZ opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

