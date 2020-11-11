Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

