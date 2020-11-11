Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.20% of Cue Biopharma worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 410,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 284.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 247,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 111.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 174,137 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,198.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUE. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Cameron Gray acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUE opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

