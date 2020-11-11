Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 172.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,939 shares of company stock worth $6,997,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

