Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

