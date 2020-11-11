Sigma Planning Corp Has $844,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

