Sigma Planning Corp Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 76,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

