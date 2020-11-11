Sigma Planning Corp Has $898,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.24.

HAL opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

