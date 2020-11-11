Sigma Planning Corp Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 151.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

WPC stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.044 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

