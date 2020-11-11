Sigma Planning Corp Has $945,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

AFL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

