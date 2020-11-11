Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in eXp World by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $610,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at $511,037,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,115,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.83 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

