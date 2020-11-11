Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

