Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $301.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

