Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61.

