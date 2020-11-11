Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,942 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.39.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

