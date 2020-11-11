Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,418 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.