Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.