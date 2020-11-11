Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,621 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

