Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,916 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.