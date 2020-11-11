Sigma Planning Corp Sells 237 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $660.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

