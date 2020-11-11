Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,945 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.