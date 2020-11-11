Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 169,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE:IRM opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

