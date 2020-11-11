Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 631,057 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

