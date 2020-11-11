Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,653,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 524,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,989,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

