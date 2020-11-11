Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.66.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

