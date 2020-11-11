Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,187 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in China Telecom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Telecom by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in China Telecom by 22.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in China Telecom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Telecom in the first quarter worth $36,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CHA opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

