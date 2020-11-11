Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 30,967 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $20,342,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 332,790 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.72 and a beta of 1.27. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.