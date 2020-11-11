Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 265.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Domo by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.08. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

