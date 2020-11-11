Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6,290.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after buying an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after buying an additional 1,133,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,080,000 after buying an additional 328,998 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 885,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,512,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,042,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

