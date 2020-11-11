Signaturefd LLC Buys 238 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $355,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

SWK stock opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $190.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

