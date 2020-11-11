Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,928 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.37.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $20.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

