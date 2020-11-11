Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

