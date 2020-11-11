Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 51.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 24.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

