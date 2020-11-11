Signaturefd LLC Has $149,000 Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,004,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PE opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

