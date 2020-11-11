Signaturefd LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.