Signaturefd LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,293 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $45,595,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3,507.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 663,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

