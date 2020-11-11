Signaturefd LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average is $192.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $1,173,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

