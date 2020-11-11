Signaturefd LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 747.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,935,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 173.13, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $337,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

