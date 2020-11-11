Signaturefd LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 270.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $50,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 149.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 268.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rowe upped their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $115.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.