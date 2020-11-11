Signaturefd LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

