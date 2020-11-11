Signaturefd LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,782 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $171.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

